Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3117348SaveSaveInspiring quote banner template vector with girl rugby team backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 25.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 300 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 876 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 1251 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadInspiring quote banner template vector with girl rugby team backgroundMore