marinemyntFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3120821SaveSaveMusic equalizer digital template psd entertainment tech social media ad with catchphraseMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.86 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.86 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Teko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontSaveDownloadMusic equalizer digital template psd entertainment tech social media ad with catchphraseMore