Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122103SaveSaveDesign for painting Heidemaatschappij in Arnhem: two draft oxen (1913) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 778 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2268 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4299 x 2786 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4299 x 2786 px | 300 dpi | 68.57 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadDesign for painting Heidemaatschappij in Arnhem: two draft oxen (1913) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More