HeinFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123741SaveSaveDigital technology banner template vector set compatible with AIMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 58.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 882 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2572 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3674 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadDigital technology banner template vector set compatible with AIMore