Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124366SaveSaveWoman of Huizen sitting under a Tree (1888–1895) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1022 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2981 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5364 x 4568 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5364 x 4568 px | 300 dpi | 140.24 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadWoman of Huizen sitting under a Tree (1888–1895) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More