FroyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3205586SaveSaveAuthentic organic spa template psd with herbal equipment backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 69.64 MBInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 69.64 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadAuthentic organic spa template psd with herbal equipment backgroundMore