The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3219939SaveSaveFarm near Duivendrecht (1916) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 952 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2381 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2381 px | 300 dpi | 40.9 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadFarm near Duivendrecht (1916) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More