Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3219949SaveSaveChrysanthemum (1900) drawing in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 720 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2099 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2727 x 4548 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2727 x 4548 px | 300 dpi | 70.99 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadChrysanthemum (1900) drawing in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More