U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue (yellow shirt) spend time with the Red Angus cattle at Till Farm in Orangeburg, SC, on October 22, 2019.

Jacob Till (father) and Jeff Till (son) own Till Farm. Jeff’s son Tyler Till is the farm operator. They raise 700 acres of corn and soybeans. They also raise about 70 head of beef cattle. Till Farm is a five-generation family farm. Jeff's wife Whitney Till accompanies them on the tour. One of the benefits of broadband connectivity, for the farm, including being able to use their smartphones to access real-time soil sensor data, and react to changing field conditions. Currently, only stored data can be accessed when nearby one of its WiFi zones. www.usda.gov USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr