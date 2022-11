Migrant workers harvest green zucchini squash from rows of plants at Kirby Farms in Mechanicsville, VA on Friday, Sep. 20, 2013.

The squash is then transferred to the processing crew for washing and packaging for shipment to wholesalers. Kirby Farms a third-generation family farm that covers 500 acres and generates produce and grains on a year-around operation. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr