U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261741SaveSaveFall colors and recreation opportunities in the Adirondacks of northeastern New York, on October 19, 2019. Courtesy photo by Emily de Vinck. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2049 x 1537 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadFall colors and recreation opportunities in the Adirondacks of northeastern New York, on October 19, 2019. Courtesy photo by Emily de Vinck. Original public domain image from FlickrMore