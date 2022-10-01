Large birds of prey and scavengers flying above the Skookum Hole, near the Lummi Skookum Fish Hatchery along the Nooksack River, Washington, on August 7, 2019.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Washington State works with Tribes and other salmon recovery partners to restore salmon habitat in the South Fork Nooksack River (Whatcom County, WA). NRCS has contributed just short of $1 M to instream habitat improvements in the South Fork Nooksack in the last 10 years. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.







. Original public domain image from Flickr