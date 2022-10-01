Nuri Icgoren, with his wife Sofia, grow marigolds as they operate Urban Sprout Farms, a biodynamic, certified organic urban farm Lakewood Heights, Georgia.

Their five-acre plot, just a few miles southeast of Downtown Atlanta, is home to hoop houses, fresh herb and flower beds, with a big vision for the future.



With the help from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resource Conversation Service (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA), Urban Sprout Farms was able to address the resource concerns of the land, the education gap of the farm for the community, and provide financial assistance where needed.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres



. Original public domain image from Flickr