Spring Steel Farm owner Ronnie Cook applied and qualified for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) technical and financial assistance Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) to implement Conservation Practice Standard 561 - Heavy Use Area Protection (HUAP) with cement pads that protect the soil that cattle stand on while drinking water from floating ball valve troughs, in Wagener, SC, on Nov 17, 2020.

Using the technical specification of the funded trough pads, he added several more at his own cost. For more information about CP 561, please go to nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb1263412.pdf. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.



