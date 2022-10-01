Chesapeake Bay Foundation Clagett Farm welcomes U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF) Farm Conservation Tour participants and gives them an overview of Clagett Farm and the conservation practices that have been implemented in partnership with Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Feb. 21, 2018.

The foundation and NRCS staff will discuss the implementation process of conservation plans that address soil health, drainage solutions and farm road designs. Participants will also see a soil improvement demonstration illustrating the benefit of conservation activities using a new handheld soil analysis device that use electrons to determine the metal content in soil samples. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr