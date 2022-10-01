BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3277985SaveSaveMarble art sale template psd special offer for social media adMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.06 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.06 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMarble art sale template psd special offer for social media adMore