BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3278002SaveSaveMarble art sale template vector special offer for social media adMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.4 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMarble art sale template vector special offer for social media adMore