Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282201SaveSaveVillage view of houses and cottages with chimneys and thatched roofs in Gold Hill. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 868 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2531 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2892 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadVillage view of houses and cottages with chimneys and thatched roofs in Gold Hill. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore