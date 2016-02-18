Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282733SaveSaveA plate of pancake with strawberries and kiwi toppings. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA plate of pancake with strawberries and kiwi toppings. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore