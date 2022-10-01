Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283888SaveSaveThe head of a plastic dinosaur toy with the paint wearing off. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3415 x 2561 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadThe head of a plastic dinosaur toy with the paint wearing off. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore