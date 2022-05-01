Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283909SaveSaveWatercolour illustration of pink flowers on paper on artist's with paintbrushes and pallet, Weeki Wachee. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadWatercolour illustration of pink flowers on paper on artist's with paintbrushes and pallet, Weeki Wachee. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore