rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285265Two baby lambs with trimmed coat looking at the camera while grazing in a green pasture on a sunny day. Original public…Save

Two baby lambs with trimmed coat looking at the camera while grazing in a green pasture on a sunny day. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Two baby lambs with trimmed coat looking at the camera while grazing in a green pasture on a sunny day. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More