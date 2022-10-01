Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285420SaveSaveA log cabin lakehouse and dock on Lago di Braies with the snow-capped mountains in the background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4513 x 3009 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA log cabin lakehouse and dock on Lago di Braies with the snow-capped mountains in the background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore