Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285486SaveSaveA person walking through the sand, leaving footprints on the dunes at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6016 x 4016 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA person walking through the sand, leaving footprints on the dunes at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore