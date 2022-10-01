Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285889SaveSaveA beautiful mountainous landscape with white fluffy clouds over green fields and tall peaks in Seceda. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 333 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 971 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7090 x 1967 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA beautiful mountainous landscape with white fluffy clouds over green fields and tall peaks in Seceda. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore