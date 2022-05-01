Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3286630SaveSaveGreen mosaic next to round white stones. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 947 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2762 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3269 x 4142 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadGreen mosaic next to round white stones. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore