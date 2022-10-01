rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3286773Two cappuccinos in white mugs on white saucers with a piece of cake and two water glasses in the background on a wooden…Save

Two cappuccinos in white mugs on white saucers with a piece of cake and two water glasses in the background on a wooden table. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Two cappuccinos in white mugs on white saucers with a piece of cake and two water glasses in the background on a wooden table. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More