Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305409SaveSaveThree horses grazing on the side of a hill in Iceland. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2320 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5343 x 3542 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadThree horses grazing on the side of a hill in Iceland. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore