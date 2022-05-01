rawpixel
National Gallery of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Calanque des Antibois (1891–1892) painting in high resolution by Henri-Edmond Cross. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

