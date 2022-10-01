The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305922SaveSaveThe Pink Cloud (1896) painting in high resolution by Henri-Edmond Cross. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1067 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3112 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8000 x 7112 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8000 x 7112 px | 300 dpi | 325.6 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Pink Cloud (1896) painting in high resolution by Henri-Edmond Cross. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More