Schirmer Farms (Batesville) Operations Manager Brandon Schirmer leaves the harvester parked and ready to start the first sesame harvest of thiw 270-acre circular pivot irrigated sesame field at his mother and father's 1,014-acre multi-crop farm in Batesville, TX, on October 29, 2020.

The results of his agronomist's tests have determined that the crop conditions are not yet right and will delay the sesame harvest for six more days.



More than two weeks ago, Mr. Schirmer coordinated with the Texas Department of Agriculture to sprayed a defoliant to causes the plants to dry uniformly. But, rain and other conditions have delayed this process and the harvest operation. Dry plants are needed for the harvester to cleanly shear the plant and mechanically separate the seeds from the capsules and stalks.



The soil is firm enough for the harvester's weight. A few days ago, rain and other weather conditions had delayed the drying process. Harvest is still a few days away. For more information, please go to the album description at flic.kr/s/aHsmRZw7Bb.



USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr