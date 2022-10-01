rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
The Ocoee river supports sports such as rafting and kayaking in the Cherokee National Forest, TN. (USDA Photo by Lance Cheung). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

