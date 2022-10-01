U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306143SaveSavePatrons hit the rapids while whitewater rafting through the Ocoee River in the Cherokee National Forest, TN. (USDA Photo by Lance Cheung). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadPatrons hit the rapids while whitewater rafting through the Ocoee River in the Cherokee National Forest, TN. (USDA Photo by Lance Cheung). Original public domain image from FlickrMore