98 firefighters with support from three fire engines, two helicopters, two water tenders, a dozer and an air tanker battled to contain the 90 acre Rogers Fire located on Mt. Rogers five miles west of Aladdin, WA on the Coleville National Forest.

Firefighters worked under adverse conditions with steep terrain, heavy timber and gusting winds to reduce the loss of timber and protect the Rogers Mountain Trail. The Rogers Fire began on Aug. 9, 2011 and was controlled by Aug. 19, 2011 with mop up crews ensuring that no flare-ups occurred. Colville National Forest has 1.1 million acres in northeastern Washington and includes the Kettle River, Selkirk mountain ranges, and the upper reaches of the Columbia River. USDA photo by David Kosling. Original public domain image from Flickr