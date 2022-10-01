Green lights illuminate the USDA’s Jamie L. Whitten Building in Washington, DC, April 19, 2021 and will remain lit until April 21, 2021.

The Green lighting is to showcase the importance of protecting our crops and other plants to preserve the environment, livelihoods and ensure food security now and into the future. The lighting is part of Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month and United Nations International Year of the Plant Health celebrations.



USDA/FPAC Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr