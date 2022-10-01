U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue spends time with USDA employees at Target field to meet with and watch a Minnesota Twins (vs. Rangers) baseball game, during USDA Night, in Minneapolis, MN, on August 6, 2017.

Following a closed circuit TV stadium announcement about USDA Night, game visitors introduced themselves to Secretary Perdue.



U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is on a five-state RV tour, featuring stops in five states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, is titled the “Back to Our Roots” Tour, to gather input on the 2018 Farm Bill and increasing rural prosperity, Aug. 3-8, 2017. Along the way, Perdue will meet with farmers, ranchers, foresters, producers, students, governors, Members of Congress, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees, and other stakeholders. This is the first of two RV tours the secretary will undertake this summer. “The ‘Back to our Roots’ Farm Bill and rural prosperity RV listening tour will allow us to hear directly from people in agriculture across the country, as well as our consumers – they are the ones on the front lines of American agriculture and they know best what the current issues are,” Perdue said. “USDA will be intimately involved as Congress deliberates and formulates the 2018 Farm Bill. We are committed to making the resources and the research available so that Congress can make good facts-based, data-driven decisions. It’s important to look at past practices to see what has worked and what has not worked, so that we create a farm bill for the future that will be embraced by American agriculture in 2018.



