Kruse Corp. plumber Kyle Allen works on the new water treatment plant for Public Wholesale Water Supply District (PWWSD) #25, who is constructing three ground water wells to be placed in close proximity to the Kansas River, a 1.7 million gallon a day treatment plant, and installed approximately 33 miles of transmission main from the treatment plant to interconnection with Osage RWD #5.

Douglas and Osage county residents, as part of a coop, team up to build their own water treatment plant to ensure a more cost effective long term reliable source of water for their homes and farms.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr