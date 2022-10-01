Fat-tire bicycling is making trails as a winter sport at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Superior National Forest (NF) Gunflint District's Pincushion Recreation Area near Grand Marais, Minnesota, on Feb 27, 2018.

Hiking trails are beginning to be designated for use by bicyclists with their specially designed bicycles that sport extra wide low-pressure knobby tires. This trail has a scenic view of Lake Superior and Grand Marais, MN. Superior NF was established in 1909, the Superior is known for its boreal forest ecosystem, numerous clean lakes, and a colorful cultural history. Management by the USDA-Forest Service, under principles of ecosystem management and multiple use, the Forest provides for a diverse community of plants and animals as well as products for human needs. The concept of "all lands" management maintains strong partnerships and collaboration across the landscape. Popular recreational activities include fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, swimming, hiking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and ice fishing. Superior NF System is 2,174,993 acres, and its East zone includes the Tofte Ranger District in Tofte, MN and Gunflint Ranger District located in Grand Marais, with respectively 97 and 62 miles of cross country ski trails. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr