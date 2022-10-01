Public Wholesale Water Supply District (PWWSD) #25 President Larry Wray outside his coop's new water treatment plant near Lawrence, Kansas.

The coop is constructing three ground water wells to be placed in close proximity to the Kansas River, a 1.7 million gallon a day treatment plant, and installed approximately 33 miles of transmission main from the treatment plant to interconnection with Osage RWD #5.



Douglas and Osage county residents, as part of a coop, team up to build their own water treatment plant to ensure a more cost effective long term reliable source of water for their homes and farms.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr