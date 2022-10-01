U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Pest Survey Specialist Rosimar Morales looks for the Parmarion slug at the Estacion Experimental Agricola De Corozal, Puerto Rico, March 21, 2018.

The slug is very small brown slug that is a highly damaging quarantined pest, and is a vector for ratworm lung disease – a human health risk. It’s been found in three municipalities. This slug is spread through human assisted movement, including through travelers to the U.S. mainland.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr