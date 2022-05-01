U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue (blue/green gingham shirt and tan mask) and Senator John Cornyn (blue gingham shirt and blue bandana/mask) tour McLane Global, one of USDA’s partners in feeding rural kids in Texas and across America who have been impacted by school closures as a result of COVID-19.

The Secretary and Senator will tour the food box packing facility and participate in a discussion with partners Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, Charwells K12, and PepsiCo, on July 16, in Houston, TX.







The tour is led by Mclane Global Chairman Denton McLane. Also attending are U.S. Congressman Daniel Reed Crenshaw, Texas Secretary of Agriculture Sid Miller, McLane Global CEO Todd Avery, Chairman Drayton McLane, Jr., and #MillionMeals partners Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty Director of Government Relations Grace Norman, PepsiCo Food for Good Director Matt Smith, and Chartwells K12 CEO Belinda Oakley.







All USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) programs – including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Special Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); and the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs – have flexibilities and contingencies built-in to allow them to respond to on-the-ground realities in the event of a disaster or emergency situation.



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr