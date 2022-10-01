U.S. Senator Cory Gardner and all had thier temperature checked before an overview with

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue about the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), and and how it could impact the USDA Forest Service (FS) Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests Mizpah Campgrounds, where they are at discussing recreation and public-private partnerships with stakeholders, in Empire, CO, on June 19, 2020.



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr