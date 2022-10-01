rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

Market News Reporter Darius Coverson at work at the Terminal Market in Chicago, April 26, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

