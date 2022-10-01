U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public DomainEditorial use onlyhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306842SaveSaveMarket News Reporter Darius Coverson at work at the Terminal Market in Chicago, April 26, 2019.USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4579 x 3053 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadMarket News Reporter Darius Coverson at work at the Terminal Market in Chicago, April 26, 2019.USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMore