U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) officials observe the administration of the Child & Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) at Tysons Corner Children’s Center (TCCC), a non-profit, corporate-sponsored parent childcare center in McLean, Va., March 19, 2019.

From program integrity to the nutritious meals served, nutrition education, and wellness program, which includes both physical and mental activities, TCCC's commitment to the children enrolled in the program is well-documented. Their passion and dedication has made a very positive impact on the community.



USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr