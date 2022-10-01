Jon Jackson, executive director of Comfort Farms in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Jackson has received an outreach grants from FSA, NRCS, as well as an Office of Advocacy and Outreach (OAO) 2501 grant to provide outreach and technical assistance. Although they are not currently enrolled in any FSA or NRCS programs they have utilized the technical assistance afforded to them from NRCS and put on several outreach workshops with FSA focusing on veterans.



Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr