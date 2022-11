Born in Mexico 81 years ago, Margarita Munoz has made her American dream a reality.

Using for 401K back in 1995, she began her investment into ranching purchasing 120 acres near Perkins, Oklahoma, a tractor and plow disc and 20 heifers. Today, she owns 800-plus acres and handles 250 head of cattle on her own. USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr