Harvest Ridge Organics harvests wheat on a field near Reservoir A in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Lewiston Orchards Project provided water to irrigate rich orchards in the area. With urbanization, the water primarily is used for lawns, small hobby farms, and municipal purposes. The agricultural industry in the Lewiston area is now primarily dry-land farming, growing crops like wheat and rapeseed. 07/17/2018 Photo by Kirsten Strough. Original public domain image from Flickr