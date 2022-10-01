Chesapeake Bay Foundation Clagett Farm Manager Michael Heller, feed some sheep and cattle before talking to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF) Farm Conservation Tour participants about the high levels of mud in this high use area on the farm; the solution included gutters on the barn and adding recycled cement to the ground in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Feb. 21, 2018.

While they speak, Katahdin sheep and Red Devon cross (Red Angus) cattle eat some feed nearby. Several other conservation practices have been implemented here, in partnership with NRCS, by developing a conservation plans that address soil health, drainage solutions and farm road designs. Participants will also see a soil improvement demonstration illustrating the benefit of conservation activities using a new handheld soil analysis device that use electrons to analyze the metal content in soil samples. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr