U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public DomainEditorial use onlyhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306975SaveSaveHay harvest at Ernie Schirmer Farms in Macdona, TX, just outside of San Antonio, TX, on Aug 16, 2020. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7035 x 4690 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadHay harvest at Ernie Schirmer Farms in Macdona, TX, just outside of San Antonio, TX, on Aug 16, 2020. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from FlickrMore