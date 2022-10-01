U.S. Forest Service smokejumper David Telian in front of the Short C-23A “Sherpa” during the 2019 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh July 27, 2019, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The International Federal Partnership (IFP) returns to the week-long airshow for the 26th consecutive appearance this year.



The IFP is composed of Canadian, Bahamian and American government agencies and departments that choose to benefit from a joint, cooperative relationship in outreach and education of the general aviation community. Over the last 25 years, the International Federal Partnership has included as many as 17 agencies.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr